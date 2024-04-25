South Africa

'That's the gunman', says survivor of Rand Water shooting as footage matches two suspects brought to court

25 April 2024 - 10:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Khulekani Mdluli, Lindani Mtshali and Zamokuhle Ntombela appeared in the Lenasia magistrate’s court charged with two counts of premeditated murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Khulekani Mdluli, Lindani Mtshali and Zamokuhle Ntombela appeared in the Lenasia magistrate’s court charged with two counts of premeditated murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Image: Court image from eNCA, shared on X by Heidi Giokos / Juxtaposed with screenshot from video

Two of the three men arrested for the murder of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard Sifiso Shange can be seen in short videos taken before and during the assassination.

Joala was shot eight times in full view of his colleagues and pupils in the Zakariyya Park community hall while attending a back to school charity event on January 29.

This week marked a breakthrough in the double murder police investigations. Suspects Khulekani Mdluli, Zamokuhle Ntombela and Lindani Mtshali appeared in the Lenasia magistrate’s court. They were charged with two counts of premeditated murder and three of attempted murder.

Screenshot from shooting video.
Screenshot from shooting video.
Image: Screenshot

Mdluli can be seen in the video wearing a striped T-shirt seated with schoolchildren moments before the shooting. The footage shows him rushing to the stage and shooting.

Ntombela was also captured in the footage, walking around the hall before the shooting started.

Speaking to media after the court appearance, Johannesburg council chief whip Sithembiso Zungu, who sat next to Joala when the assailant posing as a community member killed Joala, said he recognised the shooter at first glance in court. 

“I am emotional when seeing these guys, especially the shooter. I am grateful they have been caught. We are grateful to the cops for such a splendid job,” he said.

Zungu was also shot at by the man who killed Joala. 

“As he was shooting Teboho I asked him [the gunman], 'Kwenzenjani [what is happening]?'. From there he went for me. He wanted to shoot me in the head but I ducked [and] he hit me in the shoulder. I remember children calling me, ‘Bab'uZungu, woza [come and hide here by us]’.”

Zungu believes his life was spared after the assassin's gun apparently ran out of bullets. “When he wanted to shoot again, I think the gun had run out of bullets. That is when he turned and left.”

Man in a striped T-shirt seen shooting at Teboho Joala.
Man in a striped T-shirt seen shooting at Teboho Joala.
Image: Screenshot
Murder suspect Zamokuhle Ntombela seen in Zakariyya Park community hall before Teboho Joala was killed.
Murder suspect Zamokuhle Ntombela seen in Zakariyya Park community hall before Teboho Joala was killed.
Image: Screenshot

Rand Water management has applauded the police for arresting the suspects three months after the double murder tragedy.

“Rand Water commends the swift action taken by the South African Police Service in investigating the matter and welcomes the arrest of individuals suspected of this brutal act which resulted in the loss of lives of our executive Teboho Joala and his personal protector Sifiso Shange.

“Rand Water is still mourning the loss of Joala and Shange and will continue to observe the proceedings and developments in this case, hoping the perpetrators will be prosecuted successfully.”

Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai, previously speaking at Joala's memorial service, said his family wondered whether the murder had something to do with his work in the entity.

“When we came to pay our respects, rakgadi [the aunt] said, 'Maybe if he did not join Rand Water, maybe he would not have died'. That touched my heart and broke me,” Mosai said.

“We could have chosen to be business leaders and be wealthy. We chose to serve our people but we get killed like dogs. He left in the morning, looking good and going to serve his people, but he was killed like a dog. Mzansi, senzeni? [SA, what have we done?].

“Please, President [Cyril Ramaphosa], we are dying — protect us. We want to serve our people. Cabinet of South Africa, do something.”

Watch Zungu's interview on eNCA.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Assassinated Rand Water exec Teboho Joala 'knew his time had come', says colleague

The gunman who killed Rand Water executive Teboho Joala in front of school pupils last Monday shot him in the head about eight times, according to ...
News
2 months ago

Three arrested for murders of Rand Water executive, bodyguard

Police on Friday announced the arrest of three more suspects in connection with the murders of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard.
News
5 days ago

LISTEN | Money trail led us to the man who deposited hit payoff: AKA detective

The detective investigating the murders of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, outside Wish on Florida in February ...
News
4 weeks ago

Specialised investigations needed to crack assassinations carried out by hitmen: expert

Killers are hired to throw police off the scent when tracking the culprit behind the murder
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  2. 'That's the gunman', says survivor of Rand Water shooting as footage matches ... South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate ... South Africa
  4. Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger South Africa
  5. Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation 'disjointed and fragmented': defence lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display