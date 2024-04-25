'That's the gunman', says survivor of Rand Water shooting as footage matches two suspects brought to court

Mdluli can be seen in the video wearing a striped T-shirt seated with schoolchildren moments before the shooting. The footage shows him rushing to the stage and shooting.
Ntombela was also captured in the footage, walking around the hall before the shooting started.
Speaking to media after the court appearance, Johannesburg council chief whip Sithembiso Zungu, who sat next to Joala when the assailant posing as a community member killed Joala, said he recognised the shooter at first glance in court.
“I am emotional when seeing these guys, especially the shooter. I am grateful they have been caught. We are grateful to the cops for such a splendid job,” he said.
Zungu was also shot at by the man who killed Joala.
“As he was shooting Teboho I asked him [the gunman], 'Kwenzenjani [what is happening]?'. From there he went for me. He wanted to shoot me in the head but I ducked [and] he hit me in the shoulder. I remember children calling me, ‘Bab'uZungu, woza [come and hide here by us]’.”
Zungu believes his life was spared after the assassin's gun apparently ran out of bullets. “When he wanted to shoot again, I think the gun had run out of bullets. That is when he turned and left.”
Two of the three men arrested for the murder of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard Sifiso Shange can be seen in short videos taken before and during the assassination.
Joala was shot eight times in full view of his colleagues and pupils in the Zakariyya Park community hall while attending a back to school charity event on January 29.
This week marked a breakthrough in the double murder police investigations. Suspects Khulekani Mdluli, Zamokuhle Ntombela and Lindani Mtshali appeared in the Lenasia magistrate’s court. They were charged with two counts of premeditated murder and three of attempted murder.
Rand Water management has applauded the police for arresting the suspects three months after the double murder tragedy.
“Rand Water commends the swift action taken by the South African Police Service in investigating the matter and welcomes the arrest of individuals suspected of this brutal act which resulted in the loss of lives of our executive Teboho Joala and his personal protector Sifiso Shange.
“Rand Water is still mourning the loss of Joala and Shange and will continue to observe the proceedings and developments in this case, hoping the perpetrators will be prosecuted successfully.”
Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai, previously speaking at Joala's memorial service, said his family wondered whether the murder had something to do with his work in the entity.
“When we came to pay our respects, rakgadi [the aunt] said, 'Maybe if he did not join Rand Water, maybe he would not have died'. That touched my heart and broke me,” Mosai said.
“We could have chosen to be business leaders and be wealthy. We chose to serve our people but we get killed like dogs. He left in the morning, looking good and going to serve his people, but he was killed like a dog. Mzansi, senzeni? [SA, what have we done?].
“Please, President [Cyril Ramaphosa], we are dying — protect us. We want to serve our people. Cabinet of South Africa, do something.”
TimesLIVE
