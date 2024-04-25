The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to continue in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
Defence lawyer Charles Mnisi on Wednesday said he believed the Meyiwa murder investigation was “disjointed and fragmented”.
“The manner in which you investigated this case was a disjointed approach, a fragmented approach, such that some of the things done you knew [about] and some you didn't know,” Mnisi said in court.
Football star Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus on the evening of October 26 2014. The footballer and his girlfriend at the time, singer Kelly Khumalo, had been spending Sunday at her mother Ntombi's home with family and friends when they were accosted by two intruders.
The case went unsolved until it was taken over by the cold case unit led by senior investigator Brig Bongani Gininda in 2018. This led to the arrest of five suspects in 2020.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
