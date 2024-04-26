South Africa

Fire breaks out at Kgosi Mampuru prison staff quarters

Lucky cat has to be resuscitated but lives to tell the tale

26 April 2024 - 10:44
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two units were destroyed by the fire while four sustained roof and extensive smoke damage. Twenty-six tenants were affected and four treated for smoke inhalation.
Two units were destroyed by the fire while four sustained roof and extensive smoke damage. Twenty-six tenants were affected and four treated for smoke inhalation.
Image: Supplied

A fire broke out in the staff living quarters at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria on Thursday.

According to the City of Tshwane emergency management services (EMS), two units were destroyed by the fire while four sustained roof and smoke damage.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined but it is suspected it started in one of the units and rapidly spread to others because of the absence of firewalls between them.

“A total of 26 tenants were affected but the management of the correctional facility indicated alternative accommodation will be arranged for them.”

Mabaso said four women were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The day ended with a stroke of luck for a pet.

“While conducting search operations in one of the units filled with dense smoke, a firefighter discovered a lifeless cat and brought it out of the unit while conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The cat regained consciousness and paramedics administered oxygen therapy to it,” Mabaso said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Child killed, six people wounded in Ficksburg shooting

Two gunmen started shooting at farmdwellers without uttering a word.
News
3 days ago

Phoenix man accused of girlfriend's fiery death secures new legal rep

The trial of Shaun Naicker, accused of killing his girlfriend Nivashni Naidoo by setting her alight at their Wareham Place flat in Phoenix, is ...
News
3 days ago

New scheme seeks to plug gaps in Gauteng’s economy, boosting economic growth

A new recruitment drive seeks to train young people to plug gaps in the province’s economy, boosting economic growth, writes Panyaza Lesufi
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former acting ASA CEO pays back the money to the SIU South Africa
  2. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  3. Harvey Weinstein's conviction overturned by top New York court World
  4. 'That's the gunman', says survivor of Rand Water shooting as footage matches ... South Africa
  5. Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger South Africa

Latest Videos

'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to remain focused for title run-in