Hawks hunt for fugitive wanted for questioning over cop’s murder

26 April 2024 - 07:51
The Kabokweni magistrate’s court has issued a warrant of arrest for Blessing Fakude for allegedly participating the murder of a police officer. File photo.
Image: 123RF

The Hawks are on the hunt for a fugitive who allegedly participated in the murder of an off-duty police officer, Capt Sibusiso Mthombothi, 44, who lost his life during a shoot-out at Kanyamazane car wash in Mpumalanga on January 13 2024.

On Monday the Kabokweni magistrate’s court issued a warrant of arrest for Blessing Fakude.

Provincial head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Nicolas Gerber has urged Fakude to come forward and asked community members to provide information on his whereabouts.

Fakude's co-accused, Jacky Sibusiso Ntiwane (Maseko), 35, was arrested on March 20 in Kanyamazane. 

Police spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the team comprising Nelspruit crime intelligence, the provincial tracking team and a tactical response team risked their lives by approaching the house of the accused, who was known to be armed. He was cornered and arrested.

Sekgotodi said he appeared before the Kabokweni magistrate court on March 22 facing a charge of murder. The case was postponed to April 4 for a bail application. During that appearance he abandoned the bail application amid concerns over his safety. The case was postponed to May 10 for further investigation. The accused remains in custody. 

TimesLIVE

