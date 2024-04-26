Hitman sentenced for murder of taxi businessman in Gauteng

The Pretoria high court has sentenced a hitman for the murder of a taxi businessman in 2019.
Sibusiso Mtshali, 29, from Vosloorus was sentenced to two life terms for two counts of premeditated murder, 15 years for three counts of attempted murder, six years for possession of a firearm and three years for possession of ammunition.
Handing down the sentence, judge Joseph Masopa agreed with the state that Mtshali showed no remorse for his crimes.
He said courts are the only hope for society as the crime of contract murder is rife in the country, “therefore, courts must find a way to deal with them”.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on May 19 2019 taxi businessman Convency Lawrence Twalawa was at his home in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, with four friends when Mtshali and two unknown accomplices arrived and fired shots at them before fleeing.
Twala was shot and died at the scene. Kagiso Zachariah Rampou died in hospital and two other victims sustained gunshot wounds.
NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Mtshali was arrested on March 24 2022 at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court where he was appearing on a separate murder charge and has been in custody since being denied bail.
Mtshali pleaded not guilty to the charge.
“During mitigation of sentence through his attorney, Mtshali asked the court to consider his age when imposing the sentence and asked the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence. However, in aggravation, prosecutor advocate Sipho Lalane argued that Mtshali showed no remorse for his actions, and said he had ample time to change his mind while driving from Johannesburg to Bronkhorspruit but did no” Mahanjana said.
One of the victim’s legs had to be amputated after the incident.
Masopa ordered the sentences run concurrently with that of two life terms.
