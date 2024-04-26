South Africa

Police arrest two for kidnapping of dogwalker, 85, at popular Joburg park

26 April 2024 - 14:38
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two suspects are to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court for allegedly kidnapping an elderly man while he was walking his dogs at Emmarentia park, Johannesburg. File image
Two suspects are to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court for allegedly kidnapping an elderly man while he was walking his dogs at Emmarentia park, Johannesburg. File image
Image: Thomas Bennie/Unsplash

Two suspects are to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping of an elderly man in February.

Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said Parkview police arrested two people aged 31 and 43 on Thursday.

The 85-year-old former businessman was abducted at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens on the morning of February 9.

He had been walking his dogs through the park in Emmarentia, which he apparently did every morning at about 10am. He was seen being approached and snatched by three men who shoved him into a white panel van.

Man, 85, 'kidnapped' in Joburg park while walking his dogs

A Gauteng family are in shock and anxiously awaiting any news after an 85-year-old former businessman was allegedly kidnapped in Johannesburg’s ...
News
2 months ago

The vehicle’s registration plates were later confirmed to have been cloned and the man’s cellphone was also left behind.

Since his disappearance, his family has withheld his identity to give police time to investigate the kidnapping.

He was released at Montgomery Park nearly two months later.

Kweza said police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Plans rolled out to make Joburg’s parks and hiking trails safer

Jozi Trails, a non-profit organisation which manages the 37km-long public nature trail along the Braamfontein Spruit in Johannesburg, on Tuesday said ...
News
1 month ago

Joburg man stable after being shot in Delta Park

Gauteng police are looking for a gunman who randomly shot at a man and his two dogs in Delta Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, wounding the man and ...
News
1 month ago

Fifth time lucky? New R100m plan for ‘crime-ridden’ Parkhurst bowls club

An old bowling club property which had become a problem for the residents and the city has found a developer but this is not really good news for ...
News
3 weeks ago

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela denied bail

Bafana Mahungela, charged with the murder of Sandton schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, was denied bail by the Alexandra regional court on Friday after he ...
News
3 months ago

Emmarentia park mugging — victim wounds suspect

One of three suspects who allegedly tried to mug a man walking at the Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, was shot and wounded when the ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lawyer absent after client's alibi dealt a blow in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  2. Former acting ASA CEO pays back the money to the SIU South Africa
  3. Lottery winner can travel abroad to meet grandchild for the first time South Africa
  4. Harvey Weinstein's conviction overturned by top New York court World
  5. 'That's the gunman', says survivor of Rand Water shooting as footage matches ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi