South Africa

Clean-up almost complete three weeks after storm battered Drakenstein municipality

30 April 2024 - 16:23 By Kim Swartz
Several areas in Drakenstein were left without power as electricity infrastructure was damaged.
Image: Drakenstein municipality

Clean-up operations are nearly complete three weeks after storms and gale force wind battered the Drakenstein area in the Western Cape, causing widespread electricity outages and millions of rand in damage to homes and infrastructure.

“Most of the damaged electrical infrastructure has been repaired, with about 10 electrical poles temporarily suspended to restore outages,” Drakenstein municipality spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys said on Tuesday.

“The extensive power outages in Drakenstein were caused by electrical poles that were blown over and electrical overhead lines and related infrastructure that were damaged.”

Nearly 200 uprooted and fallen trees have been cleared, 35 bush and veld fires were extinguished and damage to 524 homes assessed.

Damage to 78 municipal rental units in Paarl amounted to R5.9m. Also damaged were 93 informal dwellings and 363 formal dwellings in the Vlakkeland Housing Project.  

“The windstorm over the weekend of April 6 and 7 caused significant damage in most areas of Drakenstein, leaving many households without electricity and water and resulting in millions of rand in damage to homes, buildings, roads and municipal infrastructure,” she said.

A 47-year-old male security guard patrolling on a quad bike was killed when a tree fell on him in Wellington.  

Drakenstein mayor Stephen Korabie said municipal teams including electro-technical services, parks, fire and traffic services, water and sanitation crews, solid waste, housing and community services had worked extensively to carry out repairs.

“I thank everyone who dropped off donations for those affected by the severe weather conditions. I am aware of residents who pulled together and helped one another in their respective neighbourhoods. A special thanks to those who extended a helping hand to our municipal teams,” he said.  

TimesLIVE

