South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

30 April 2024 - 10:48 By TimesLIVE
The murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Five men are on trial for killing Meyiwa in October 2014 at the home of the mother of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

The state presented bank statements of one of the accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, to the court last Thursday, revealing he was in Gauteng at the time of the murder of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper , and contradicting his version.

Sibiya said he had left Gauteng and was in KwaZulu-Natal from 2013 to 2015. 

TimesLIVE

