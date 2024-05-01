Melinda Ferguson, who penned a book about Anele Tembe and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ relationship, has clarified the participation of Anele Tembe’s father Moses.
“Over the past fortnight there has been much confusion around the participation of Moses Tembe, Anele Tembe’s father, in my book, When Love Kills,” she said.
“Moses sat down with me after I approached him to discuss the loss of his daughter and his deep grief. It is true, as his spokesperson stated, he did not commission the book or make any form of financial contribution or compensate the project in any way. Moses voluntarily agreed to talk to me about the life of his daughter Anele,” she said.
In a Facebook post, Ferguson said she had been “accused of many things” since the cover of the book was leaked on April 11.
“I’m used to people having agendas. I know eventually the truth will come out and I stand firm by my book.”
The book details Anele and AKA’s relationship as “a whirlwind of toxic obsession, alleged substance abuse and violence”.
AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, have distanced themselves from the book.
TimesLIVE
Anele Tembe’s father Moses did not bankroll book: author
Melinda Ferguson sets the record straight about her controversial book
Image: Instagram/AKA via welcometoromesa
Melinda Ferguson, who penned a book about Anele Tembe and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ relationship, has clarified the participation of Anele Tembe’s father Moses.
“Over the past fortnight there has been much confusion around the participation of Moses Tembe, Anele Tembe’s father, in my book, When Love Kills,” she said.
“Moses sat down with me after I approached him to discuss the loss of his daughter and his deep grief. It is true, as his spokesperson stated, he did not commission the book or make any form of financial contribution or compensate the project in any way. Moses voluntarily agreed to talk to me about the life of his daughter Anele,” she said.
In a Facebook post, Ferguson said she had been “accused of many things” since the cover of the book was leaked on April 11.
“I’m used to people having agendas. I know eventually the truth will come out and I stand firm by my book.”
The book details Anele and AKA’s relationship as “a whirlwind of toxic obsession, alleged substance abuse and violence”.
AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, have distanced themselves from the book.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
‘I never believed she killed herself’ — Melinda Ferguson on her book about AKA and Anele Tembe
LISTEN | From Zahara's benefit concert fail to Forbes family's reaction to book about their late son — stories of the week
'Distasteful and opportunistic' — Forbes family react to upcoming book about AKA
New book on toxic love between AKA and Anele causes stir
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos