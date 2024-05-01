South Africa

Anele Tembe’s father Moses did not bankroll book: author

Melinda Ferguson sets the record straight about her controversial book

01 May 2024 - 12:26
The late AKA and Anele Tembe, who are the subjects of a controversial book written by journalist Melinda Ferguson.
Image: Instagram/AKA via welcometoromesa

Melinda Ferguson, who penned a book about Anele Tembe and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ relationship, has clarified the participation of Anele Tembe’s father Moses.

“Over the past fortnight there has been much confusion around the participation of Moses Tembe, Anele Tembe’s father, in my book, When Love Kills,” she said.

“Moses sat down with me after I approached him to discuss the loss of his daughter and his deep grief. It is true, as his spokesperson stated, he did not commission the book or make any form of financial contribution or compensate the project in any way. Moses voluntarily agreed to talk to me about the life of his daughter Anele,” she said.

In a Facebook post, Ferguson said she had been “accused of many things” since the cover of the book was leaked on April 11.

“I’m used to people having agendas. I know eventually the truth will come out and I stand firm by my book.”

The book details Anele and AKA’s relationship as “a whirlwind of toxic obsession, alleged substance abuse and violence”.

AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, have distanced themselves from the book.

TimesLIVE

