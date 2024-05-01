Mulaudzi said the fire has affected parts of the highway, mostly Smit Street.
“We are extinguishing the fire towards the west. We encourage motorists to exercise caution while driving in that area.
“So far the area between Empire and Crown interchange has been closed. We urge motorists to avoid that area as we are still extinguishing the fire.”
No injuries have been reported.
Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is being investigated.
In a mid-morning update, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department said the highway in central Joburg was closed off in both directions due to the fire, with the hotspot being at the railway tracks under the M1.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and to expect delays. Traffic on the M1 North is being diverted at Carr Street and at the intersection of Jan Smuts Avenue and Empire Road in Parktown.
Underground cables on fire at M1 in Johannesburg
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
