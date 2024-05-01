South Africa

Underground cables on fire at M1 in Johannesburg

01 May 2024 - 10:28
Underground cables that supply electricity around Braamfontein and surrounding areas are on fire.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) are attending to an underground cable fire reported in the early hours of Wednesday along the M1 near the north double-decker section. 

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cables supply electricity to Braamfontein and surrounding areas.

“Our colleagues from City Power are here to make sure they can open the tunnels as we extinguish the fire.”

Mulaudzi said the fire has affected parts of the highway, mostly Smit Street.

“We are extinguishing the fire towards the west. We encourage motorists to exercise caution while driving in that area.

“So far the area between Empire and Crown interchange has been closed. We urge motorists to avoid that area as we are still extinguishing the fire.”

No injuries have been reported.

Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

In a mid-morning update, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department said the highway in central Joburg was closed off in both directions due to the fire, with the hotspot being at the railway tracks under the M1.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and to expect delays. Traffic on the M1 North is being diverted at Carr Street and at the intersection of Jan Smuts Avenue and Empire Road in Parktown.

TimesLIVE

