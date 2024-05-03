South Africa

‘Lights out and a smell of burning’: Bus left in ashes during morning commute

03 May 2024 - 14:11
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Commuters escaped before the bus ferrying them from Hammanskraal to Centurion burnt to ashes.
Commuters escaped before the bus ferrying them from Hammanskraal to Centurion burnt to ashes.
Image: Supplied

One of more than 60 commuters who escaped a fire that burnt a bus to ashes on Friday morning says if it wasn't for the early warning signs they could have all died in the blaze.

The North West Transport Investment (NTI) bus ferrying 62 commuters from Mathibestad in Hammanskraal to Centurion caught alight at about 3.45am.

The fire was allegedly caused by an electrical wiring fault.

Clifford Matube said the headlamps suddenly went off while the bus was moving, and then there was a burning smell.

He said some passengers seated at the front started to complain about smelling smoke. 

Though he was scared, the general secretary of the Botlhaba Commuters Forum held his breath and pretended he wasn't afraid to calm passengers and save lives. 

Matube said when they noticed the headlamps were off, the driver allegedly told them he suspected a problem with the wires.

I told the driver something was burning and he stopped the bus on the side of the road. After stopping the bus we saw a lot of smoke from the engine. I told passengers to be calm so they could come out as there is smoke and we think the bus might burn,” he said.

The fire which gutted the bus quickly spread to the petrol tank after passengers jumped out through windows.
The fire which gutted the bus quickly spread to the petrol tank after passengers jumped out through windows.
Image: Supplied

Fearing for their lives, passengers started to kick open the emergency windows as the passenger door was locked and couldn't open, Matube said. Some passengers exited through the driver's door.

“We rushed to the battery side to take out the terminals, hoping the passenger door would open. Most people had already kicked out the windows and started to jump.

“Within 15 minutes all the passengers were out.” 

Matube said it happened in a quiet spot between Mogogelo and Mathibestad while it was still dark. He said it was the first morning bus which ferries people from villages to Pretoria.

“We were in the middle of nowhere and we couldn't get any help. The moment we left the scene the fire spread quickly straight to the petrol tank and then exploded,” he said. 

He said one woman injured her shoulder as people who were jumping through the window fell on her. Some passengers complained about smoke inhalation.

Matube said the passengers were safely transported home by a second bus which had passed the scene.

NTI spokesperson Freddy Speng confirmed it was their bus that caught alight. No injuries were reported to them. 

He said they are investigating the cause of the fire. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

45 killed, one injured in Limpopo bus crash at start of Easter weekend

Forty-five people were killed and an eight-year-old child, who was seriously injured, was the only survivor when a bus allegedly transporting people ...
News
1 month ago

22 passengers injured after bus catches alight

Putco confirmed 22 passengers were injured when one of its buses caught alight on Wednesday morning.
News
1 month ago

Murray & Roberts offering support as employees die in bus accident near Venetia mine

It is not yet clear how many Murray & Roberts employees died on Sunday afternoon when a bus ferrying them to Venetia mine collided with a truck on ...
News
7 months ago

Trucks, bus collide in Free State

Two trucks caught alight after being involved in an accident with a bus near Montrose in the Free State on Tuesday.
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in ... South Africa
  2. AfriForum charges Emfuleni manager for dumping sewage into Vaal river South Africa
  3. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  4. RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo slams legislation as he launches campaign to clear ... South Africa
  5. Man walks into bank with live barn owl as a deposit South Africa

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...