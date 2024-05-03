South Africa

Man who killed his brother and girlfriend's father sentenced to life

03 May 2024 - 22:23 By TimesLIVE
The high court sitting in Upington sentenced Christoffel Samuel to life imprisonment after he was charged with two counts of murder and assault.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A 32-year-old man who killed his brother in 2019 and then the father of his girlfriend in February 2021, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court, sitting in Upington. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Christoffel Samuel Irion fatally stabbed his brother, Jacques Jacobus Irion, on November 2 2019 after an argument because he refused to take off his shoes. 

“Christoffel took a knife and stabbed his brother in the back. The brother ran out of the house to seek help and when a neighbour tried to intervene, he was also stabbed in the head by Christoffel .” 

The brother died on the scene and the police were called and Irion was arrested. He was in prison for 11 months until the case was struck off the roll due to incomplete investigations. 

On February 27 2021, Irion had an argument with his girlfriend's father, Jacob van Wyk, at her home. 

“It was during this disagreement that Irion took a knife and stabbed Van Wyk who died on the scene. The police were called and he was arrested.” 

He was sentenced to 15 years for one count of murder, five years on a count of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and life imprisonment for murder. 

