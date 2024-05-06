South Africa

Family violence: Elderly mom beaten, disabled man killed, boyfriend stabbed

06 May 2024 - 10:27 By TimesLIVE
Police are investigating several incidents of murder in parts of the country at the weekend.
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc

A 41-year-old man is expected to appear in the Taung magistrate’s court on Monday for alleged contravention of a protection order under the Domestic Violence Act.

North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the man allegedly assaulted his 73-year-old mother, who had obtained the order against him, in her house at Matolong village, Taung, on Thursday.

The son was arrested the next day.

In Limpopo, a 26-year-old woman has been arrested after the murder of a male relative.

The 33-year-old mentally disabled man was killed in the Tubatse policing area, Sekhukhune district.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the man went to the suspect’s residence on Friday night and allegedly became aggressive towards her.

“The suspect screamed for help and community members rushed to the house, and upon their arrival, they allegedly assaulted the man. It is alleged the suspect also assaulted the victim.

“The crowd thereafter dispersed and the suspect, accompanied by other relatives, transported the injured man to his residence in Mareseleng village and they explained to his family what transpired. The victim was never taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries the next day [Saturday].”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Praktiseer magistrate’s court on Monday. Police investigations are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects.

An argument with a boyfriend escalated into murder in the Waterberg district early on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said: “The deceased's girlfriend called her two male relatives to assist her after she got into a heated argument with her boyfriend near her residence. On arrival, the altercation [allegedly] escalated, resulting in the woman's relatives stabbing the boyfriend with a sharp object.”

Police and emergency medical services were summoned but the 25-year-old was certified dead on the scene.

One suspect was arrested, and the other fled the scene

TimesLIVE

