New cables are being laid on Tuesday after teams from the City of Johannesburg completed the removal of damaged electrical infrastructure and concrete under the M1 highway.
City Power said the replacement is anticipated to be completed by the end of Tuesday.
The estimated time of restoration of power supply in suburbs affected by the fire will be provided after the installation.
The destruction of the network that runs through the tunnels follows the fire that resulted from acts of vandalism last week. This caused power supply interruptions in Parktown, Newtown, Braamfontein, the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas.
City Power said after assessing the damaged infrastructure at the weekend, the team began removing fragments of cement slab that cracked and peeled off due to the heat of the blaze, along with burnt copper cables and other debris that piled up on the surface of the 1.2km tunnel.
TimesLIVE
M1 tunnel fire: New cables are going in
Image: City Power
TimesLIVE
