Metro cop alleged to have stabbed pregnant girlfriend 'can't remember' incident

Sizwe Ngema to undergo evaluation at Pietermaritzburg psychiatric hospital

07 May 2024 - 13:25 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Durban metro police constable Sizwe Ngema in the Durban magistrate's court in connection with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Yolanda Khuzwayo. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A Durban metro police officer accused of fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend will undergo a medical evaluation at a Pietermaritzburg psychiatric hospital as he can't remember the incident.

This emerged in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday when Sizwe Ngema appeared briefly. He was scheduled to apply for bail.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender asked for an adjournment after receiving a medical certificate from district surgeon Dr Jabulani Mthethwa.

The state alleges Ngema killed Yolanda Bianca Khuzwayo — also a metro police officer — in a flat they shared on Joseph Nduli Street on March 31.

Ngema is alleged to have recorded and shared on social media videos of Khuzwayo dying before fleeing with the cellphone.

He faces charges of premeditated murder and theft.

In his report, Mthethwa confirmed Ngema had been examined to assess if he understood the criminal proceedings and the wrongfulness of his actions.

Mthethwa noted Ngema was not on chronic medication and recommended he undergo medical observation.

“He says he does not remember anything about the incident which brought about his arrest,” he said.

The matter was adjourned to June 7.

TimesLIVE

