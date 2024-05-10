South Africa

Bongani Bongo and four co-accused discharged in fraudulent land deals case

10 May 2024 - 18:53
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo and four others were acquitted by the Mbombela commercial crimes court on charges relating to their involvement in two dubious Mpumalanga land sales.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo and four of his co-accused were on Friday discharged by the Mbombela commercial crimes court on fraud and corruption charges. 

They were charged with six others and four entities with 69 counts of fraud, theft, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. 

The Sunday Times reported the charges relate to a farm outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga that was bought for R10.5m and sold to the government a few minutes later for R36m. A second land deal in eEmalahleni, using the same modus operandi, saw a farm bought for R15m and sold to the human settlements department for R37.5m, also allegedly shortly thereafter.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had alleged that Bongo, who was head of legal services in the provincial human settlements department at the time of the deals in 2011, was “the key player in the two land deals”.

At the end of the state’s case, the accused applied for a discharge in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act. 

On Friday, the court discharged Bongo, Sandile Nkosi , Robert Burwise, Patrick Chirwa and Harrington Dhlamini. 

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the remaining accused were former Mpumalanga head of the department of human settlements David Dube, Blessing Singwane, Vusi Magagula, Bongani Sibiya, Elmon Mdaka and Sibongile Mdaka. 

“Going forward the NPA will proceed with options to appeal the section 174 on a point of law on the ruling granted to the discharged accused.” 

She said the case was postponed until August 26 for the continuation of the trial of the remaining accused. 

TimesLIVE 

