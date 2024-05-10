Documents seized from prison cell of alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield returned to the dock on Friday in the Cape Town magistrate’s court which heard of documents seized from his cell at the Brandvlei prison.
Stanfield appeared alongside his partner Nicole Johnson and the couple held hands in the dock. Also in the dock were co-accused Johannes Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose “Makop” Brandt.
They face charges of car theft after allegedly stealing a BMW worth R326,202 from a Palm Springs security complex in Milnerton on November 24, 2022.
Stanfield, Abrahams and Booysen face a count of robbery each for allegedly assaulting the owner of the vehicle and taking the victim’s cellphone worth R1,225.
Stanfield and Johnson also face charges of fraud for allegedly misleading a police officer into believing that the BMW belonged to them. It was alleged Johnson allegedly arranged to have the owner of the vehicle killed by Brandt.
The court heard that on April 26 a search warrant was issued for a location in Claremont where a person by the name of Kyle — Stanfield’s younger brother — was found. Police claimed he was found in the garage and was in possession of a letter written by Stanfield asking if video footage of the accused being arrested had been deleted.
“The investigations teams had arrested a 34-year-old suspect for defeating the ends of justice. With the investigation unfolding, the suspect was also charged with possession of presumably stolen property,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“In the house located in Claremont and linked to a suspect in custody for other serious offences emanating from ongoing major investigations, the cash seized was found in a concealed storeroom in travel cases with 16 high-end watches and empty 9mm pistol cases,” said Potelwa.
Kyle was in the court gallery after he was released on R10,000 bail after appearing at the Bellville magistrate’s court earlier this week.
State prosecutor Frank van Heerden told the court that subsequently Stanfield’s cell was raided where documents were confiscated and handed to a handwriting expert to analyse.
It was not immediately clear what was in these documents.
The case was postponed to June 27.
Documents seized from prison cell of alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield
Image: Die Burger/Gallo Images
