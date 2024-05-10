South Africa

Humanity and compassion amid George building collapse disaster

10 May 2024 - 13:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
About 200 emergency services personnel are working to retrieve workers trapped under rubble at the construction site in George.
About 200 emergency services personnel are working to retrieve workers trapped under rubble at the construction site in George.
Image: George municipality

Pride and humanity prevail in George in the Western Cape amid the disaster of a collapsed building. 

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman beamed with pride as he watched South Africans from all walks of life come together to support the families of the victims of the disaster.

He said a church group from parts of George and rural communities arrived at the site and started praying. 

“You could feel the energy, you could feel the positivity, you could feel the faith and hope this has brought. These people stood out to be a source of comfort to the families of the victims [waiting] in the [community] hall,” said Sooliman.

Despite some of the victims being foreigners, South Africans came to support and show their humanity and compassion to the families, he said.

“Those victims were foreigners, these were South Africans, it mattered not. What mattered is that we show our humanity, our compassion, our spirit of ubuntu, our care.”

George building collapse: Death toll rises to 9 as hospitalised victim dies

One of the patients rescued from the collapsed building in George in the Western Cape has died in hospital.
News
9 hours ago

He said he had never seen such strong leadership from leaders and communities showing love and care for the plight of foreigners.  

“Not only did the families lose victims but they also lost breadwinners. They came to our country in the hope of a better life and this ended in the ruins of the building in George — but we showed our class and our character.”

South Africa could never fail when its people showed ubuntu, Sooliman said.

On Thursday afternoon, the George municipality said 44 people were still unaccounted for, 37 were retrieved, nine of them dead. It said 33 patients were hospitalised, with 13 still in hospital. 

Workers at the Victoria Street site when the building collapsed on Monday afternoon numbered 81. On Thursday the multidisciplinary rescue team used demolition equipment to lift concrete slabs obstructing access to the lower floors of the building site.

People pray near the site of a building that collapsed in George.
People pray near the site of a building that collapsed in George.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

“The meticulous and skilled rescue response to date, which has allowed the recovery of 37 of the 81 trapped workers, has had to proceed carefully to avoid further collapse and injury,” said municipal spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose. 

“The decision to switch to using heavy-duty demolition equipment is not taken lightly. The demolition company has created a safe path to drive on over the site, filling in voids that have been thoroughly checked for trapped victims. Rescue techniques continue to be applied meticulously and [with] sensitively at each phase.”

Disaster management said there are enough volunteers at the site, with names of others captured on a waiting list.

Edwards-Klose said the volunteer and donation response from the George community has been overwhelming.

The municipality has asked the public to not respond to requests for volunteers on social media unless such notice is issued by the Garden Route district municipality joint operational centre and/or George municipality. 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

George tragedy: shocking claims emerge

High-ranking source alleges there were problems at basement of collapsed structure
News
19 hours ago

LISTEN | Owners of collapsed building 'missing' as search for survivors continues

The department of employment and labour's inspectors are unable to contact the owner of the collapsed George building.
News
1 day ago

‘I thought I was dying under the stones and sand’: Worker saved from George building collapse

Survivors tell of distress and miracle rescue from collapsed George building
News
1 day ago

Families still harbour hope 48 hours after George building collapse

As the tally of workers retrieved from the collapsed construction site in George remained unchanged at 36 for most of Wednesday with 39 people ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Search and rescue operations continue at collapsed George building

Western Cape local government and environmental affairs MEC Anton Bredell says though the 48-hour mark is approaching since the collapse of a ...
Video & Podcasts
2 days ago

George building collapse: Six more people were on site than initial count

The Garden Route district joint operational centre has established that 81 people were on site when a building under construction in George collapsed ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Inflatable boats seized at South Africa/Zimbabwe border South Africa
  2. Limpopo shop assistant who bagged R16m Lotto jackpot wants to build her family ... South Africa
  3. George building collapse: Death toll rises to 9 as hospitalised victim dies South Africa
  4. Thebe Investment speaks on Shell exit South Africa
  5. Member of first Constitutional Court, justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies South Africa

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues