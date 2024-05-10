Police investigate officer’s murder and hunt for suspects

Mpumalanga police are investigating the fatal shooting of a police officer in Delmas on Tuesday while he was driving in his private vehicle.
A hunt has been launched for the suspects.
According to police, Sgt Serwadime Harry Mokadi's shooting was uncovered when concerned citizens noticed a crime scene which seemed to be a hijacking on the R42 off-ramp in the Delmas policing precinct. Police were alerted.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said police spotted a sedan fitting the description of the vehicle said to be involved in the alleged hijacking.
“When the suspects realised police were on their tail, they started shooting and police retaliated. The suspects' vehicle collided with another vehicle belonging to a security company. Four suspects alighted from their vehicle and ran away”, he said.
“In the vehicle, officers found a police firearm which was reported stolen in Thabazimbi, cash and other items which will be used for investigation purposes.
“Police proceeded to the scene where a hijacking was reported. Mokadi, who was attached to the Springs railway police, and a female victim were found wounded.”
Mdhluli said the female passenger told police she had been offered a lift by Mokadi when they were attacked by the suspects.
He said Mokadi was declared dead at the scene and the female passenger was taken to hospital, where her condition is reported to be serious but stable.
