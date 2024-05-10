South Africa

Police investigate officer’s murder and hunt for suspects

10 May 2024 - 14:22
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A police officer was fatally shot in Delmas on Tuesday. File photo.
A police officer was fatally shot in Delmas on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Mpumalanga police are investigating the fatal shooting of a police officer in Delmas on Tuesday while he was driving in his private vehicle.

A hunt has been launched for the suspects.

According to police, Sgt Serwadime Harry Mokadi's shooting was uncovered when concerned citizens noticed a crime scene which seemed to be a hijacking on the R42 off-ramp in the Delmas policing precinct. Police were alerted.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said police spotted a sedan fitting the description of the vehicle said to be involved in the alleged hijacking.

“When the suspects realised police were on their tail, they started shooting and police retaliated. The suspects' vehicle collided with another vehicle belonging to a security company. Four suspects alighted from their vehicle and ran away”, he said.

“In the vehicle, officers found a police firearm which was reported stolen in Thabazimbi, cash and other items which will be used for investigation purposes.

“Police proceeded to the scene where a hijacking was reported. Mokadi, who was attached to the Springs railway police, and a female victim were found wounded.”

Mdhluli said the female passenger told police she had been offered a lift by Mokadi when they were attacked by the suspects.

He said Mokadi was declared dead at the scene and the female passenger was taken to hospital, where her condition is reported to be serious but stable.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Calls for probe into eThekwini's water and sanitation department after another official killed in hit

The latest murder comes amid speculation the violence is linked to lucrative water contracts
Politics
1 day ago

Woman arrested for 'decapitating' her wheelchair-bound son to apply for bail

A 48-year-old woman from Leshikishiki village in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of her 18-year-old ...
News
1 day ago

Two Soweto tavern massacre suspects gunned down in separate incidents in past 2 weeks

North West police spokesperson confirms case of murder has been registered and is under investigation
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Inflatable boats seized at South Africa/Zimbabwe border South Africa
  2. Limpopo shop assistant who bagged R16m Lotto jackpot wants to build her family ... South Africa
  3. George building collapse: Death toll rises to 9 as hospitalised victim dies South Africa
  4. Thebe Investment speaks on Shell exit South Africa
  5. Member of first Constitutional Court, justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies South Africa

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues