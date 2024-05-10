A mental health patient allegedly caused a small fire in a ward in Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston on the East Rand on Friday afternoon by throwing a matchstick onto a blanket in his seclusion room after lighting a cigarette.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
“The CCTV footage shows that a female visitor sneaked in cigarettes and a matchbox into the patient's secluded room. The matter has been reported to the police,” the Gauteng health department said in a statement.
The affected room was closed to undergo minor painting work. The patient was transferred to a seclusion room in another ward for continuation of his treatment.
“The department appeals to the public to refrain from bringing prohibited substances into health facilities as these place both patients and employees at risk.”
TimesLIVE
'Small' fire reported at Bertha Gxowa Hospital on East Rand, no injuries
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan
A mental health patient allegedly caused a small fire in a ward in Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston on the East Rand on Friday afternoon by throwing a matchstick onto a blanket in his seclusion room after lighting a cigarette.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
“The CCTV footage shows that a female visitor sneaked in cigarettes and a matchbox into the patient's secluded room. The matter has been reported to the police,” the Gauteng health department said in a statement.
The affected room was closed to undergo minor painting work. The patient was transferred to a seclusion room in another ward for continuation of his treatment.
“The department appeals to the public to refrain from bringing prohibited substances into health facilities as these place both patients and employees at risk.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
George building collapse: Six more people were on site than initial count
Foot and mouth disease detected at two farms in Humansdorp
Youth centres among big plans to curb teenage pregnancies in Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos