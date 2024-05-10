South Africa

'Small' fire reported at Bertha Gxowa Hospital on East Rand, no injuries

10 May 2024 - 23:10 By TimesLIVE
The Gauteng health department says CCTV footage shows that a female visitor sneaked in cigarettes and a matchbox into the patient's secluded room. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

A mental health patient allegedly caused a small fire in a ward in Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston on the East Rand on Friday afternoon by throwing a matchstick onto a blanket in his seclusion room after lighting a cigarette. 

No injuries were reported in the incident.

“The CCTV footage shows that a female visitor sneaked in cigarettes and a matchbox into the patient's secluded room. The matter has been reported to the police,” the Gauteng health department said in a statement.

The affected room was closed to undergo minor painting work. The patient was transferred to a seclusion room in another ward for continuation of his treatment.

“The department appeals to the public to refrain from bringing prohibited substances into health facilities as these place both patients and employees at risk.” 

