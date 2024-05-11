South Africa

Another survivor extricated from rubble of collapsed George building

11 May 2024 - 15:55
Heavy equipment being used to break up the concrete in the search for survivors at the site of the collapsed building in George on Thursday.
Image: Werner Hills

Another survivor was extricated from the rubble of the collapsed George building on Saturday.

This is as the team was halfway through day five of rescue operations at the disaster site in Victoria Street.

The municipality said the rescue brings new hope and teams have found renewed energy to continue with rescue and recovery operations.

“The survivor was extricated cautiously and transported to the hospital after being stabilised by the on-site medical team,” said the municipality.

The number of people rescued now stands at 42. Thirteen people have been confirmed to have died in the tragedy, while 39 people are still unaccounted for.

According to the municipality, this is a result of the decision taken by the multi-agency command to continue employing a systematic rescue and recovery approach.

“The operation has spanned 121 hours as at 3pm on Saturday. The Joint District Operations Centre adheres to a rigorous double verification protocol in reporting rescue and recovery numbers, collaborating closely with recovery teams, hospitals and forensic services. In our ongoing efforts to support survivors and families, we issue a call for professional psychosocial support practitioners proficient in Chewa, Portuguese and Shona languages,” it said.

The municipality said there is also a need for safety equipment such as helmets, safety goggles, headlamps and construction gloves.

“These items can be delivered to GRDM Fire Station, Pearl Road, Tamsui Industria. We thank Love George, Gift of the Givers and George Alert Team for co-ordinating the donations with the support of Lions Club, Rotary, a number of small and big businesses, neighbourhood watches, faith based organisations and members of the public,” it added.

