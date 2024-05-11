South Africa

Five-year-old shot dead during hijacking in Soshanguve while welcoming dad home

11 May 2024 - 10:56
The father was allegedly arriving home at about 10.30pm, driving a white Toyota bakkie, when the child went out to welcome him home.
The father was allegedly arriving home at about 10.30pm, driving a white Toyota bakkie, when the child went out to welcome him home.
A five-year-old child was fatally wounded when his father's bakkie was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Friday evening.

Gauteng police are searching for the suspects.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the child had allegedly gone out to welcome his father when he arrived home at about 10.30pm.

“An unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father's White Toyota bakkie and shot the five-year-old boy who later died in hospital,” Masondo said.

He said police had opened a case of murder and hijacking for investigation and were searching for the suspects.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.”

