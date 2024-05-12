Police minister Bheki Cele has asked for space for affected families as investigations into the collapse of a building in George continue.
Cele was speaking to the families at the George Town Hall on Sunday while search and rescue operations continue.
By 3pm on Sunday, the death toll had climbed to 19.
Cele said: "The main focus is to get people out of the rubble. Allow us to go ahead with the investigations.
"Any kind of preempting what might have happened would be wrong. Maybe other people can talk about that but that is something law enforcement cannot do." .
Bheki Cele urges George families to be patient while investigation continues
Image: Freddy Mavunda
.
The George municipality said: "Seven days into the rescue and recovery 48 people have been rescued and recovered, with 19 dead, 14 hospitalised and 33 unaccounted for.
"The joint district operations centre adheres to a stringent double verification protocol to ensure the accuracy of the reported numbers. This is done in close collaboration with recovery teams, hospitals and forensic services."
SowetanLIVE
