The death toll after the collapse of a partially built building in George a week ago rose to 30 at 6pm on Monday, with 22 workers still unaccounted for.
The George municipality said rescue workers and other role players have been on site for 172 hours.
There were 81 workers on site when the disaster occurred.
Rescue workers have rescued and recovered 59 workers, with 13 workers in hospital.
The municipality said plans were under way to expedite the identification of the deceased. This is being done by the Forensic Pathology Service and the police.
“We are experiencing difficulties in obtaining accurate names of individuals missing or deceased due to the building collapse. We urgently request families who have lost contact with their loved ones to come to the George Civic Centre on York Street.”
The municipality said this will enable the department of social development to collect detailed and precise information, ensuring all records are accurately documented.
TimesLIVE
Death toll in George building collapse rises to 30, with 22 people still unaccounted for
Image: Werner Hills
