South Africa

Death toll in George building collapse rises to 30, with 22 people still unaccounted for

13 May 2024 - 19:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rescue workers are continuing to scour the rubble of the collapsed building in Victoria Street, George.
Rescue workers are continuing to scour the rubble of the collapsed building in Victoria Street, George.
Image: Werner Hills

The death toll after the collapse of a partially built building in George a week ago rose to 30 at 6pm on Monday, with 22 workers still unaccounted for. 

The George municipality said rescue workers and other role players have been on site for 172 hours. 

There were 81 workers on site when the disaster occurred. 

Rescue workers have rescued and recovered 59 workers, with 13 workers in hospital. 

The municipality said plans were under way to expedite the identification of the deceased. This is being done by the Forensic Pathology Service and the police.

“We are experiencing difficulties in obtaining accurate names of individuals missing or deceased due to the building collapse. We urgently request families who have lost contact with their loved ones to come to the George Civic Centre on York Street.” 

The municipality said this will enable the department of social development to collect detailed and precise information, ensuring all records are accurately documented. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Bheki Cele urges George families to be patient while investigation continues

Police minister Bheki Cele has asked for space for affected families as investigations into the collapse of a building in George continue.
News
16 hours ago

‘Get counselling in your own country’: Gayton McKenzie to victims of George building collapse

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has not minced his words regarding the deadly building collapse in George, Western Cape, that has left 27 ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Families asked to help identify workers after George building collapse

With the death toll rising to 24 on Monday morning after the collapse of a partially built building in George a week ago, authorities are urging ...
News
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Emergency incident at OR Tambo responded to efficiently and effectively': Acsa South Africa
  2. From breathtaking images to bright banter — South Africans wade in on solar ... South Africa
  3. Jocelyn Motsuenyane dies a day after burying her husband South Africa
  4. Joshlin Smith case returns to court South Africa
  5. Families asked to help identify workers after George building collapse South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor