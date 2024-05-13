South Africa

Families asked to help identify workers after George building collapse

13 May 2024 - 09:44 By TimesLIVE
Heavy equipment has been used during the past few days to break up concrete in the search for survivors at the site of the collapsed building in George.
Image: Werner Hills

With the death toll rising to 24 on Monday morning after the collapse of a partially built building in George a week ago, authorities are urging family members to come forward to help with identification.

Twenty-eight people are still unaccounted for and 13 are in hospital, of the estimated 81 people on site at the time of the collapse.

While rescue efforts continue, the George municipality said it is setting up plans to expedite identification of the deceased by the forensic pathology service and police.

“We are experiencing difficulties in obtaining accurate names of individuals missing or dead. We urgently request families who have lost contact with their loved ones to come to the George Civic Centre in York Street.”

The municipality is also calling for volunteer professional psychosocial support practitioners proficient in Chewa, Portuguese and Shona to assist survivors and their families.

32-year-old Gabriel Guambe, who survived the George building collapse, expressed his gratitude for all the warm wishes and support. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

TimesLIVE

