South Africa

Limpopo man arrested after 'decapitating' relative

13 May 2024 - 21:19 By TimesLIVE
A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old man who was decapaitated, and a 32-year-old woman and a her 10-year-old child.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Police in Limpopo who responded to a crime scene found a severed head at the gate of a house in Tshidimbini village outside Thohoyandou on Monday morning. 

Two other people, a 32-year-old woman and her 10-year-old child were also attacked, allegedly by the same male family member accused of killing and beheading their 41-year-old relative. 

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police responded to a complaint at the house and came across the head.

“When they proceeded to the house, they found the decapitated body of a 41-year-old man, tied with a rope.” 

The two other victims had already been transported to the hospital after the same man also allegedly attacked them. 

“The 38-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene in connection with the gruesome incident.” 

Police also seized a hammer, spade and knife believed to have been used in the commission of the crime. The motive behind the incident was unknown. 

“Such senseless, cruel and inhumane brutality has no place in our society, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. No one has a right to take anybody’s life,” Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said. 

The suspect is expected to appear before the Thohoyandou magistrate's court soon. 

TimesLIVE 

