South Africa

Telkom network outage affects customers countrywide

13 May 2024 - 18:22 By TimesLIVE
Telkom said a network outage affected services countrywide.
Telkom said its services were being restored after its mobile customers experienced a network outage on Monday afternoon. 

In a statement on X, Telkom said it was aware of the network outage affecting its customers. 

 “Our technicians are hard at work to restore the network,” it said 

