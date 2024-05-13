South Africa

Vehicle branding case postponed for some accused to get Legal Aid SA help

13 May 2024 - 19:58 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The R56m police vehicle branding case was postponed until May 27 for some of the accused to apply for representation by Legal Aid South Africa. File photo
The R56m police vehicle branding case was postponed until May 27 for some of the accused to apply for representation by Legal Aid South Africa. File photo
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

The Pretoria high court on Monday postponed the R56m police vehicle branding case against businessman Kishene Chetty and 40 of his co-accused until May 27. 

This is to allow some of the accused to apply for legal representation from Legal Aid South Africa.

“Their court appearance emanates from a tender fraud wherein procurement documents were allegedly tampered with in a tender meant for the branding of police vehicles,” Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

He said falsified quotations were allegedly provided to the South African Police Service. The accused are facing 456 charges, including racketeering, fraud, corruption, theft, forgery and money laundering.

Among the accused are police officials who allegedly participated in the fraudulent processing of the tender and 22 companies and their directors.

“The former head of police supply chain management, Lt-Gen Ramahlapi, Mokwena and three brigadiers are also part of the accused in this matter.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

ID obtains racketeering certificate in R56m police branding case

The Investigating Directorate announced on Wednesday it has been granted a racketeering certificate from the acting national director of pubic ...
News
5 months ago

Former acting police commissioner in court for fraud, corruption

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday postponed the fraud and corruption case of former acting police commissioner Khomotso ...
News
1 week ago

Man shot by police in mistaken identity case seeks justice for permanent injuries

His attorney is assisting him with a civil case to claim for loss of income, but is waiting for Ipid’s ballistic report to link the police firearms ...
News
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | 'We did not fail': NPA speaks out on high-profile state capture cases

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has not failed to successfully prosecute state capture crimes.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Emergency incident at OR Tambo responded to efficiently and effectively': Acsa South Africa
  2. From breathtaking images to bright banter — South Africans wade in on solar ... South Africa
  3. Jocelyn Motsuenyane dies a day after burying her husband South Africa
  4. Joshlin Smith case returns to court South Africa
  5. Families asked to help identify workers after George building collapse South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor