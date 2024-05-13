Vehicle branding case postponed for some accused to get Legal Aid SA help

The Pretoria high court on Monday postponed the R56m police vehicle branding case against businessman Kishene Chetty and 40 of his co-accused until May 27.
This is to allow some of the accused to apply for legal representation from Legal Aid South Africa.
“Their court appearance emanates from a tender fraud wherein procurement documents were allegedly tampered with in a tender meant for the branding of police vehicles,” Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
He said falsified quotations were allegedly provided to the South African Police Service. The accused are facing 456 charges, including racketeering, fraud, corruption, theft, forgery and money laundering.
Among the accused are police officials who allegedly participated in the fraudulent processing of the tender and 22 companies and their directors.
“The former head of police supply chain management, Lt-Gen Ramahlapi, Mokwena and three brigadiers are also part of the accused in this matter.”
