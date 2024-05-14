South Africa

Busa hints at possible legal action over NHI Bill

14 May 2024 - 09:32
Busa believes the NHI Bill in its current form is unimplementable and damaging to the healthcare sector. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

The National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation in its current form is unimplementable and damaging to the healthcare sector, to the economy more broadly and to investor confidence.  

This is according to Business Unity South Africa (Busa), which said it is deeply concerned by the announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the NHI Bill into law on Wednesday, “given its many substantive and procedural constitutional flaws”.  

“We fully support the objective of universal health coverage. However, the NHI Bill in its current form is unworkable, unaffordable and not in line with the constitution.  

“What is specially troubling is that the president is proceeding with the bill despite extensive constructive inputs made by a wide range of stakeholders, including doctors and healthcare professionals, civil society, public sector unions, academics and business,” said Busa CEO Cas Coovadia. 

He said the consequence was that this version will hamper rather than promote access to quality healthcare for all citizens. 

“We will pay close attention to the president’s announcement on Wednesday, based on which we will consider our options.

“Our subsequent actions will be guided by our belief that it is essential we get the NHI right through all means still at our disposal, including appropriate legal interventions, so the legislation that is finally implemented is in the best interest of our country, and all her people for generations to come.”

TimesLIVE

