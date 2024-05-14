South Africa

Ekurhuleni cop charged for drunk driving after viral video

14 May 2024 - 10:43 By TimesLIVE
An intoxicated policeman was filmed in a marked police vehicle in Ekurhuleni. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

An intoxicated policeman filmed in a marked police vehicle has been charged and will face an internal disciplinary hearing, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

An investigation was launched after footage was shared on social media, SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

A constable attached to the Etwatwa police station was found to be the driver.

“The member was not authorised to drive the vehicle at the time. Immediate action was taken and the member has been charged criminally with offences that include driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as reckless and negligent driving,” said Masondo.

“A departmental case has also been opened against the member.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni thanked community members “who brought this mischievous behaviour to the attention of police management”.

“Police resources, including police vehicles, are meant to serve the community and accelerate service delivery. The abuse and misuse of state resources will not be tolerated,” Mthombeni said.

TimesLIVE

