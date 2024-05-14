George building site update: 19 still unaccounted for, death toll still at 33

The death toll after the collapse of a partially built building in George a week ago remained at 33 at 9pm on Tuesday, with 19 workers still unaccounted for.

The George municipality said rescue workers and other role players have been on site for 196 hours.

There were 81 workers on site when the disaster occurred.

Rescue workers have rescued and recovered 62 workers, with 12 workers in hospital.

