South Africa

George building site update: 19 still unaccounted for, death toll still at 33

14 May 2024 - 22:02 By TimesLIVE
Emergency services personnel are working to retrieve the remaining 19 workers trapped under rubble at the construction site in George.
Emergency services personnel are working to retrieve the remaining 19 workers trapped under rubble at the construction site in George.
Image: George municipality

The death toll after the collapse of a partially built building in George a week ago remained at 33 at 9pm on Tuesday, with 19 workers still unaccounted for.

The George municipality said rescue workers and other role players have been on site for 196 hours.

There were 81 workers on site when the disaster occurred.

Rescue workers have rescued and recovered 62 workers, with 12 workers in hospital.

 TimesLIVE

