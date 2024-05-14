South Africa

IN PICS | Police minister Bheki Cele visits slain teen's family in Soshanguve

14 May 2024 - 20:08 By Thapelo Morebudi
After the visit Cele went on to deploy a multi-discipline police force in Block P, better known as 'Jukulyn', the community came out in their numbers in the hope that the minister's intervention would bring about stability in an area is plagued by crime.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Police minister Bheki Cele's visit to the Phalane family in Soshanguve Block UU, after the tragic shooting of Ditebogo Phalane by car hijackers, has stirred hope in the community. Cele's subsequent deployment of a comprehensive police force to Block P, known as “Jukulyn,” aims to curb rampant crime, providing solace to residents battling safety concerns.

The community's strong turnout reflects their eagerness for lasting stability, signalling a unified resolve to combat the crime wave threatening their daily lives in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

