Police minister Bheki Cele's visit to the Phalane family in Soshanguve Block UU, after the tragic shooting of Ditebogo Phalane by car hijackers, has stirred hope in the community. Cele's subsequent deployment of a comprehensive police force to Block P, known as “Jukulyn,” aims to curb rampant crime, providing solace to residents battling safety concerns.
The community's strong turnout reflects their eagerness for lasting stability, signalling a unified resolve to combat the crime wave threatening their daily lives in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.
IN PICS | Police minister Bheki Cele visits slain teen's family in Soshanguve
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
