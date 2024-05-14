South Africa

Life in jail for pastor who raped his stepdaughter

14 May 2024 - 22:28 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The pastor was arrested in 2020 after he attempted to rape the girl. Stock photo.
The pastor was arrested in 2020 after he attempted to rape the girl. Stock photo.  
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

The Galeshewe regional court on Tuesday sentenced a 44-year-old stepfather who raped his stepdaughter in 2017 to life imprisonment. 

The National Prosecuting Authority said when the victim was 14 and in grade 8, the accused — who was living with the girl and her mother, began raping the child.

“At the time, the accused was also working as a church pastor and had 14 years of experience in the ministry.

“For a year, the victim continued to abuse the victim until 2018, when the victim decided to inform her mother about the abuse she had suffered at the hands of her stepfather,” NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

In 2020, the accused was arrested after attempting to rape the girl. 

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty. The accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on a count of rape and 10 years imprisonment for attempted rape.

TimesLIVE 

Bellville residents angry as woman raped, robbed on inDrive horror ride

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the 21-year-old victim had requested a ride home via an inDrive application last Friday night when she ...
News
6 hours ago

20 years in jail for Northern Cape man who raped two relatives

The Carnarvon regional court has sentenced a 24-year-old man who raped two women on separate occasions in 2022 to an effective 20-year jail term.
News
2 weeks ago

Father gets life imprisonment for raping his son

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his son in 2021.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'Emergency incident at OR Tambo responded to efficiently and effectively': Acsa South Africa
  2. Three in court for 'illegally' investing municipal funds in VBS Mutual Bank South Africa
  3. ‘It’s business as usual’: BHF to medical scheme members before NHI signing South Africa
  4. From breathtaking images to bright banter — South Africans wade in on solar ... South Africa
  5. George disaster site contractor aware of video 'showing cleaner mixing cement' South Africa

Latest Videos

'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...
Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court