Life in jail for pastor who raped his stepdaughter

The Galeshewe regional court on Tuesday sentenced a 44-year-old stepfather who raped his stepdaughter in 2017 to life imprisonment.

The National Prosecuting Authority said when the victim was 14 and in grade 8, the accused — who was living with the girl and her mother, began raping the child.

“At the time, the accused was also working as a church pastor and had 14 years of experience in the ministry.

“For a year, the victim continued to abuse the victim until 2018, when the victim decided to inform her mother about the abuse she had suffered at the hands of her stepfather,” NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

In 2020, the accused was arrested after attempting to rape the girl.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty. The accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on a count of rape and 10 years imprisonment for attempted rape.



TimesLIVE