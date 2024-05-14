South Africa

NHI 'a violation of constitutional right to choose healthcare': investment firm

14 May 2024 - 10:09
Patients await attention at the Klerksdorp Tshepong public district hospital in the North West. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Alet Pretorius

The enactment of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill could lead to numerous court cases to obtain clarity on its constitutionality as it could violate the right to choose healthcare options, investment company Everest Wealth says.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the much criticised NHI Bill on Wednesday.

The bill should be returned to parliament for MPs to consider its constitutionality instead of using it as the “last weapon” for the May 29 elections, Everest Wealth CEO Thys van Zyl said.

“One of the constitutional issues is about the right to choose healthcare and the influence the possible removal of medical funds will have on this. Questions were also repeatedly asked about the cost and financing of the NHI. Corruption and maladministration are also major causes for concern.

“Taxpayers already pay to fund the public healthcare system but also have to pay for private healthcare because the public system is inadequate. Those with medical funds also relieve pressure on the public healthcare system. But when a National Health Insurance scheme is introduced, it will not only limit people’s choices but also do away with competition,” Van Zyl said.

Instead, the NHI could further harm local and international investor confidence, he said.

Despite calls from businesses, the medical industry and the public to review the NHI, the government may proceed to make it law.

Of concern is the lack of trust in the government because of failures in large-scale projects caused by maladministration and corruption. This affected South Africa's international investment ratings, Van Zyl said.

“South Africa is considered a high-risk country for investors and the NHI may discourage investment in the healthcare system and may also lead to an exodus of skills which will further damage the economy.”

TimesLIVE

