‘NHI Bill in current form reverses healthcare access’: Professionals fume at input being ignored

14 May 2024 - 10:09
A group of nine medical, dental and allied healthcare practitioners' associations representing more than 25,000 workers has expressed its 'profound disappointment' in the NHI Bill due to be signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

The South African Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC) group says its members’ concerns and recommendations throughout the parliamentary process on the National Health Insurance were systematically ignored, raising serious questions about the fairness and effectiveness of the democratic process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the contentious NHI Bill on Wednesday. 

The SAHPC — a national group of nine medical, dental and allied healthcare practitioners' associations representing more than 25,000 private and public sector healthcare workers — expressed its “profound disappointment”.   

SAHPC spokesperson Dr Simon Strachan said their members have made submissions at every stage of the legislative process, dating back to the release of the green paper in 2011.   

“It is disheartening to see our efforts to contribute to a more robust, workable and patient-centric healthcare system being ignored,” he said.

“Where we are is unprecedented, and we believe the NHI in its current form will reverse, rather than progress, equitable, quality healthcare in South Africa. We have no doubt the NHI Bill will be challenged in the courts, and we are exploring all our options in this regard. 

“As healthcare practitioners, our primary concern is the wellbeing of our patients. As experts in our field, we believe the president has an obligation to ensure that the NHI improves rather than limits overall healthcare for every citizen. He has failed to do this.”

