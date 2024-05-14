South Africa

Solidarity warns of legal battle if Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law

Trade union says government will force healthcare to its knees

14 May 2024 - 15:25
Solidarity says it will start legal proceedings within an hour of the NHI Bill being signed into law on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

Trade union Solidarity on Tuesday threatened legal action on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law. 

The organisation wrote to Ramaphosa saying that within an hour of him signing the bill, it would start a legal process against it.. 

The Presidency announced on Monday that Ramaphosa will publicly sign the bill into law on Wednesday at an official ceremony.

In a letter of demand, the union said it would fight the bill at every level possible and warned Ramaphosa it would ask the court to make an order as to costs in the personal capacities of the president and minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla.

According to Solidarity's CEO Dr Dirk Hermann, the government will force healthcare in the country to its knees with the ratification of the bill.

“If the president signs the NHI Bill, knowing that it contains substantial flaws, he is certainly also responsible for the consequences thereof. This piece of legislation will be detrimental to all South Africans,” said Hermann.

“The NHI Bill is populist, irrational and unaffordable. To put the entire country’s health at risk for the sake of votes is extremely reckless.”

Solidarity said in court documents it will clearly outline how the NHI is unaffordable and not “nearly free” as the government proclaims. It will also point out the failure of the government to conduct a proper cost analysis.

“Solidarity is not fighting against the NHI, but for healthcare. Stopping the NHI is good for public and private healthcare. The more private services are provided, the more capacity is created, particularly for the state,” said Hermann.

“Moreover, South Africa already has a system that ensures access to healthcare, but unfortunately the system has become sick.”

Solidarity said in its letter of demand to the president that the bill and the procedures that followed were unconstitutional and it could not be declared law in its current format.

TimesLIVE 

