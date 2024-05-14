Two decomposed bodies were discovered floating in the water in a lift shaft in a Pretoria building on Tuesday morning.
Tshwane emergency services department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said its personnel were notified of a building on fire at the corner of Bosman and Pretorius streets at 4.32am.
Upon arrival, firefighters found that the building was not on fire but there was a man who had fallen to the basement down a lift shaft.
An opening was cut on a still door of the basement garage and a step ladder was used to access the injured man. He was rescued, treated and transported to hospital in a stable condition.
“Upon further investigation of the scene, firefighters discovered two decomposed bodies floating in the water in the lift shaft.
“The scene was immediately declared a crime scene by the police.”
TimesLIVE
Two decomposed bodies found in Pretoria lift shaft
Discovery made during the rescue of a man who had fallen down the lift shaft
Image: Tshwane Emergency Services Department
TimesLIVE
