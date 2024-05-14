South Africa

WATCH | Extradition case of two accused in AKA, Tibz murder case

14 May 2024 - 11:47 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News.

Two men arrested in the Kingdom of Eswatini for the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane are appearing in the Manzini magistrate's court on Tuesday.

MORE:

WATCH | AKA, Tibz murder accused apply for bail

Closing arguments for bail will be heard in the trial for the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in the ...
News
1 week ago

AKA's murder accused are not flight risks or a threat to witness, argues defence

The marathon bail application will continue on Friday
News
1 week ago

Anele Tembe’s father Moses did not bankroll book: author

Melinda Ferguson, who penned a book about Anele Tembe and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' relationship, has clarified the participation of Anele Tembe's father ...
News
1 week ago

‘I never believed she killed herself’ — Melinda Ferguson on her book about AKA and Anele Tembe

"In many ways I was very disturbed by Anele Tembe falling."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
