South Africa

Kidnap for ransom, hijacking suspect killed in shoot-out with police on N12

15 May 2024 - 12:38 By TIMESLIVE
The suspect, who was out on bail for 29 cases linked to vehicle theft and hijacking, was shot dead by police during an operation on the N12 in Johannesburg.
Image: SAPS

A man linked to the kidnapping for ransom of a Benoni businessman, who died while held captive, was shot dead by the police's anti-kidnapping task team on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the suspect, under investigation for at least 29 vehicle theft and car hijacking cases, was out on bail.

He was traced by a multidisciplinary team consisting of teams from counterintelligence, visible policing, detectives and private security who were investigating the kidnapping of Shamshudeen Faki.

The 68-year-old was kidnapped at his business on Saturday. A ransom demand was made to the family. The businessman’s body was found in Dalpark, Johannesburg, by a community policing forum patroller on Monday.

The suspect was killed during a shoot-out on the N12 between Kliprivier and the Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg, Mathe said.

“The suspect was found in possession of Faki’s identity documents, a blue light, licensed number plates used in the commission of the kidnapping and two firearms, a pistol and a revolver.

“His accomplices on the kidnapping case of Faki are being sought by police.”

Mathe said at least 250 suspects linked to kidnapping for ransom have been arrested in the past two years.

TimesLIVE

