Mom who hanged her two children while in emotional despair jailed

A mother who killed her two young children while in turmoil over her life with a cheating husband has been jailed for 10 years, less than the prescribed sentence for the murders due to mitigating circumstances.
Lehlogonolo Mary Bokaba of Saulsville, Pretoria, was 29 when she killed her two-month-old baby and eight-year-old child by hanging them with a cord in May 2022. She also tried, but failed, to take her own life.
She pleaded guilty when the case came before the Pretoria high court this week and was convicted.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Bokaba was in a relationship with the father of the baby and was staying with him in a back room in his parents' backyard.
“While the two were in a relationship Bokaba discovered the husband was continuously cheating on her and was not assisting her with the children,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
“On May 12 2022 she decided to leave her husband and called her mother to help her move on May 14 2022.”
Maternal filicide: why mothers kill their children
