The Durban magistrate's court is expected to deliver judgment on Wednesday on the bail application of five men suspected of killing award-winning musician Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Bail judgment in AKA, Tibz murder trial
The Durban magistrate's court is expected to deliver judgment on Wednesday on the bail application of five men suspected of killing award-winning musician Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.
