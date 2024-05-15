South Africa

WATCH | Bail judgment in AKA, Tibz murder trial

15 May 2024 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Durban magistrate's court is expected to deliver judgment on Wednesday on the bail application of five men suspected of killing award-winning musician Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Extradition case of two accused in AKA, Tibz murder case

Two men arrested in the Kingdom of Eswatini for the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane are appearing in the Manzini ...
News
1 day ago

AKA, Tibz murder accused to know outcome of bail application on May 15

Senior state prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba has maintained that the alleged mastermind in the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA” Forbes, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, ...
News
1 week ago

AKA's murder accused are not flight risks or a threat to witness, argues defence

The marathon bail application will continue on Friday
News
1 week ago

'I loved Kiernan so much' — Moses Tembe speaks on the death of his daughter’s fiancé

"I gave him the benefit of the doubt right up to the last day."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

New book on toxic love between AKA and Anele causes stir

Tembe family still awaiting inquest into death of slain rapper’s fiancée
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s business as usual’: BHF to medical scheme members before NHI signing South Africa
  2. Three in court for 'illegally' investing municipal funds in VBS Mutual Bank South Africa
  3. 'Emergency incident at OR Tambo responded to efficiently and effectively': Acsa South Africa
  4. Two decomposed bodies found in Pretoria lift shaft South Africa
  5. Bellville residents angry as woman raped, robbed on inDrive horror ride South Africa

Latest Videos

'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...
Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court