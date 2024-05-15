South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

15 May 2024 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News.

The trial in which five men are accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues at the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday. 

LISTEN | 'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has alleged the state is conducting the trial by ambush by not timeously sharing documentation, but the ...
News
1 week ago

Lawyer absent after client's alibi dealt a blow in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The alibi of one of the men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has been dealt another blow.
News
2 weeks ago

Mampara of the week: Thulani Mngomezulu

Advocating for some shut-eye, writes Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger

A defence lawyer in the  Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, says two "suspicious people" visited his house on Wednesday and he ...
News
2 weeks ago
