South Africa

62-year-old parolee to appear in court for allegedly raping daughter

16 May 2024 - 07:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 62-year-old man who was out on parole is expected to appear in court after he allegedly raped his own daughter. Stock photo.
The 62-year-old man who was out on parole is expected to appear in court after he allegedly raped his own daughter. Stock photo.  
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A Limpopo 62-year-old parolee who allegedly raped his daughter is expected to appear in the Thabamoopo magistrate's court on Thursday.

The man was arrested by Lebowakgomo family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in connection with the rape of his 20-year-old daughter on Saturday.

The suspect, who is on parole after being convicted for rape, was arrested at his home in Lebowakgomo on Tuesday.

“According to the report, on Saturday, the victim was at home asleep when her father entered her bedroom naked, threatened her and raped her,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

He said the victim reported the incident to the stepmother and on Monday she reported the matter to the police. On Tuesday the victim was taken to the nearest hospital for a medical examination. 

 “The medical experts confirmed that the victim had been raped. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was out on parole after he was incarcerated on an unrelated case in Lebowakgomo,” he said.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “Parents are meant to love and protect their children, not to harm them. [If he is found to be guilty] we hope that justice will prevail and the suspect will be permanently removed from the community.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Life in jail for pastor who raped his stepdaughter

The Galeshewe regional court on Tuesday sentenced a 44-year-old stepfather who raped his stepdaughter in 2017 to life imprisonment
News
1 day ago

Bellville residents angry as woman raped, robbed on inDrive horror ride

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the 21-year-old victim had requested a ride home via an inDrive application last Friday night when she ...
News
1 day ago

Joburg sex worker killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi awaits psych evaluation

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who lured six sex workers to a panelbeating workshop in central Johannesburg where he tied them up, raped them and strangled them, ...
News
1 week ago

Life in jail for man who raped, impregnated partner's daughter

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Tuesday sentenced a man who raped and impregnated his partner’s daughter to life imprisonment.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  2. ‘It’s business as usual’: BHF to medical scheme members before NHI signing South Africa
  3. 'Emergency incident at OR Tambo responded to efficiently and effectively': Acsa South Africa
  4. Nasi Ispani gets R8.4bn to train half a million youths in Gauteng South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Social media, NSFAS account hacks led two graduates to pursue studies ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...