A Limpopo 62-year-old parolee who allegedly raped his daughter is expected to appear in the Thabamoopo magistrate's court on Thursday.
The man was arrested by Lebowakgomo family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in connection with the rape of his 20-year-old daughter on Saturday.
The suspect, who is on parole after being convicted for rape, was arrested at his home in Lebowakgomo on Tuesday.
“According to the report, on Saturday, the victim was at home asleep when her father entered her bedroom naked, threatened her and raped her,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
He said the victim reported the incident to the stepmother and on Monday she reported the matter to the police. On Tuesday the victim was taken to the nearest hospital for a medical examination.
“The medical experts confirmed that the victim had been raped. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was out on parole after he was incarcerated on an unrelated case in Lebowakgomo,” he said.
Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “Parents are meant to love and protect their children, not to harm them. [If he is found to be guilty] we hope that justice will prevail and the suspect will be permanently removed from the community.”
TimesLIVE
62-year-old parolee to appear in court for allegedly raping daughter
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov
