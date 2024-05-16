South Africa

Cash-strapped lawyer Thubelihle Mpisi wants to represent himself in girlfriend's murder case

16 May 2024 - 09:24 By Sinesipho Schrieber
Murder-accused Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi and his late girlfriend Mahlako Rabalao.
Image: Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi

Lawyer Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, accused of killing and setting alight the body of his girlfriend Mahlako Rabalao, wants to represent himself at his pretrial court hearing. 

Mpisi has had no legal representation since March after criminal defence law firm Paul T Leisher & Associates withdrew services due to lack of funds. The firm represented him for months during his previous appearances in the Alexandra magistrate's court. 

Murder accused Thubelihle Mpisi, who has an LLB from the University of Pretoria, wants to represent himself at pretrial proceedings.
Image: George Lewis/Tumblr

He appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday and told the court he would represent himself at the pretrial proceedings. 

The 31-year-old has an LLB from the University of Pretoria. He studied for a postgraduate diploma in mining law at the University of the Witwatersrand, where he met Rabalao, in 2018-2019. He said he previously worked for Adams & Adams Attorneys in Pretoria. 

Earlier this month he requested disclosure of the docket and the National Prosecuting Authority said it would prepare the docket files for disclosure.

Mpisi was arrested in June last year, four months after the mother of his child was found dead, her body burnt beyond recognition, in her car in Midrand. Her remains were found in a street a few minutes from the couple's home.

According to police Rabalao was killed before her body was burnt. 

Mpisi previously abandoned his bail application when police prepared finalisation of a DNA report for blood found in the couple's home during the probe.

A relative of the slain businesswoman and IT specialist told TimesLIVE she died while planning to move out of a flat she shared with Mpisi. The relative said the couple had problems. 

‘Mahlako Rabalao was killed while planning to move out of home shared with murder accused’: relative

A relative of slain businesswoman and IT specialist Mahlako Malebo Rabalao says she died while planning to move out of an apartment she shared with ...
News
9 months ago

Mpisi's arrest was a shock to Rabalao's family, her colleagues and thousands of his followers on social media. He was described as a “loving boyfriend”. 

Shortly after Rabalao's death he made a tribute video for her depicting a happy family. 

He wrote: “Rest in peace, my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise * ungekho [without you]? I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together. Nothing can take that away. 

“To all those who have given comfort. It is appreciated and also to all who have given their support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support [are] highly appreciated.”

He will return to court on May 31.

