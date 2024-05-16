South Africa

Court allows case brought by King Misuzulu's relatives to go ahead

Family members don't want monarch to get benefits from Ingonyama Trust

16 May 2024 - 20:17 By Mfundo Mkhize
Traditional Zulu prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi ahead of a court battle against King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Zulu prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi has told supporters of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini that those who challenge the kingship by mounting a bid to strip him of his powers will not succeed. 

He was speaking to a small crowd of supporters of the Zulu king after judge Peter Olsen ruled in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday that the urgent application by four of the king's uncles and an aunt should go ahead.

Advocate Johnny Klopper, for the king, had unsuccessfully argued that the matter was not urgent. 

Princes Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu, Vulindlela kaBhekuzulu, Mathuba kaBhekuzulu, Gaylord Mxolisi kaBhekuzulu and Princess Lindiwe kaBhekuzulu have applied to the court to strip the king of the financial benefits he receives from the Ingonyama Trust for his legal fees. This comes amid court applications challenging his legitimacy as Zulu monarch. 

They allege the decision of the previous board of the Ingonyama Trust to pay the king's legal costs was unlawful.

The court heard submissions from the king’s uncles and aunt and the application continues on Friday. 

Buthelezi said despite the monarch having ascended to the throne, it was disappointing that he was often embroiled in legal battles. Buthelezi said this had not deterred his supporters from throwing their weight behind him and they had never questioned his position. 

“Those who turn to courts in their bid to overturn above-board customary practices will not succeed.

“Those detractors are saying that the king should not be paying for legal fees. They want the king to come to court without any legal representation so that he can lose,” said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi said he was encouraged by the presence of some members of the royal family. 

“Your presence shows that all those who are trying to unseat the king will not succeed. Those who harbour ill feelings towards the king are attracting bad luck to themselves,” said Buthelezi. 

 

 

 

Thabani Masuku SC, for the princes and the princess, told the court that the applicants were asking for an order that will prevent the unlawful spending of public funds. 

TimesLIVE

