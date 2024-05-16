Pikitup says its services were disrupted on Thursday because casual workers, whose contracts are about to expire, are forcefully demanding jobs from the waste management company.
Pikitup services disrupted as casual workers 'demand' jobs from company
Pikitup says its services were disrupted on Thursday because casual workers, whose contracts are about to expire, are forcefully demanding jobs from the waste management company.
Pikitup said casual workers and community members living around the Norwood, Marlboro, Waterval, Selby, Randburg, Midrand and Diepsloot depots were protesting outside the gates, preventing Pikitup employees servicing residents.
“Some workers have resorted to burning tires outside some depots.”
Pikitup executives are exploring options to restore service delivery in the affected depot areas.
This included engaging protesting casual workers to find solutions and deploying security measures that would enable employees to leave the depots to work.
“A recovery plan is also being devised to ensure waste collection backlogs occasioned by the situation are addressed speedily.”
DA Johannesburg ward 47 councillor Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said refuse had not been collected since Wednesday.
One of the casual workers she interviewed at the Norwood depot alleged he applied for a permanent job in November last year but none of his group was shortlisted from his ward.
“We demand to know the criteria they used to shortlist the successful candidates.”
He accused Pikitup of employing people who bought jobs from the company.
Pikitup apologised for the service disruptions.
