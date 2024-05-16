South Africa

POLL | Do you think NHI will be implemented soon?

16 May 2024 - 12:19 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the signing ceremony of the National Health Insurance Bill into law at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the signing ceremony of the National Health Insurance Bill into law at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the NHI Bill into law, five years after it was introduced in parliament. 

Ramaphosa described the signing as a “milestone” at the Union Buildings on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by health MECs, the health ministry, the World Health Organisation and other stakeholders. 

“At its essence, the NHI is a commitment to eradicate the inequalities that have long determined who receives adequate healthcare and who suffers from neglect. By putting in place a system that ensures equal access to healthcare regardless of a person’s social and economic circumstances, the NHI takes a stride towards a society where no individual must bear an untenable financial burden while seeking medical attention,” he said.

The NHI plans to pay for medical health cover for all citizens, including those with medical aid.

There has been debate on the signing of the bill with some people saying it would take years for the scheme to be implemented.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Don't cancel medical aid cover yet as NHI will take years to take effect

Experts weigh in on how controversial scheme will affect medical aid members and state patients
News
16 hours ago

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign the NHI Bill into law after five years of fierce debate since it was introduced in parliament in 2019.
Politics
23 hours ago

'The haves don't want poor to benefit': Ramaphosa on opposition to NHI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has likened the opposition to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which he is due sign into law on Wednesday, to the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Maimane challenges Ramaphosa to cancel his medical aid before signing NHI Bill

“The NHI as envisaged by the ANC is going to be devastating for this country. We will have profound skills flight and ultimately it will drain the ...
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa's move to sign the NHI Bill into law is an election trick?

President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, two weeks before the May 29 elections, after ...
Politics
2 days ago

Q&A with deputy DG for National Health Insurance Nicholas Crisp

The National Assembly passed the National Health Insurance Bill with many questions unanswered. Chris Barron asked Nicholas Crisp, deputy DG for of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | NHI has very good intentions, but is the legislation feasible?

The NHI intends to create one public health fund with adequate resources to meet the needs of the entire population, not just a select few
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nasi Ispani gets R8.4bn to train half a million youths in Gauteng South Africa
  2. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  3. Israeli hostage who spent 55 days in Gaza visits SA to talk about her ordeal South Africa
  4. ‘It’s business as usual’: BHF to medical scheme members before NHI signing South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped lawyer Thubelihle Mpisi wants to represent himself in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...