In another incident, members of the national intervention unit cornered two suspects sought for intimidation, extortion and other violent crimes.
“When police pounced on the suspects at their hideout at the Klaarwater Hostel in Mariannhill, the suspects opened fire at the police officers. Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded in the shoot-out. Two firearms were found in the suspects' possession.”
Six suspects killed in two shoot-outs with police in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Six suspects linked to robberies and extortion rackets were killed in two separate incidents when they fired at police in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
In the first incident, four men suspected to be behind a string of cash-in-transit robberies in KwaZulu-Natal died during an early morning shoot-out with police in KwaXimba, near Cato Ridge.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a multidisciplinary team, including the Hawks, gathered intelligence about where the suspects lived. When they announced their arrival at the identified house, they were greeted with a hail of bullets.
“The police officers returned fire and during the shoot-out four suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Three firearms were found in the suspects' possession,” said Naicker.
KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the suspects were renting cottages in a village, one of several that had sprung up near the N3 corridor development. One of the men was from Empangeni and was allegedly involved in heists in the King Cetshwayo and Harry Gwala districts.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“It is their hideout, they were not staying there permanently. When they move in these communities, they are often not seen. The women who stay next to them said though they knew them, they didn't know what they do. That's how dangerous the situation can be,” said Mkhwanazi.
“It is a common thing that everyone staying here is a construction worker. But the community does not know they have been sleeping with snakes. These people are hardened criminals who shoot when they want to shoot they don't negotiate.”
Mkhwanazi called on communities to work with the police to root out criminals.
“You have a neighbour you don't talk to. If someone needs to rent, one should get a full profile of the person. Had they done that, they would have known the person.”
In another incident, members of the national intervention unit cornered two suspects sought for intimidation, extortion and other violent crimes.
“When police pounced on the suspects at their hideout at the Klaarwater Hostel in Mariannhill, the suspects opened fire at the police officers. Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded in the shoot-out. Two firearms were found in the suspects' possession.”
