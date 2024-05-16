South Africa

Two suspects arrested in connection with murder of Soshanguve child

16 May 2024 - 10:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr was shot dead on Friday evening when his father was hijacked in Soshanguve block UU and his Toyota Hilux bakkie stolen. File photo.
Five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr was shot dead on Friday evening when his father was hijacked in Soshanguve block UU and his Toyota Hilux bakkie stolen. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of Ditebogo Phalane Jnr, who was fatally shot over the weekend during his father's hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve block UU.

The breakthrough comes a day before his funeral, which is expected to be held on Friday.

The vehicle used during the hijacking has also been seized, Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni said on Thursday.

“The investigation led the team to specific addresses in Soshanguve where we arrested two suspects in different locations,” he said. 

“In one of the locations in the house, the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“In the other location we found the suspect not too far from the crime scene. We arrested him in possession of an unlicensed firearm linked to a car hijacking committed during 2023 in Akasia.”

WATCH | 'We will find the killers': Cele tells family of boy killed in hijacking

'I wonder whether they understand what they have done,'
News
1 day ago

Mthombeni said police also pounced on a house where a third suspect was believed to be. There they found the vehicle, reported stolen in Mabopane, which had been used to hijack Phalane Snr.

Police also seized three magazines, ammunition and a car-jamming device at the house.

The search is still on for this suspect.

The investigation is continuing. Mthombeni said two cartridges found at the crime scene have been set for ballistic testing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Not even Cele can save crime-ravaged Jukulyn, say hopeless residents

Cele has announced urgent policing interventions to combat the escalating violent crime in the area
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Police minister Bheki Cele visits slain teen's family in Soshanguve

Police Minister Bheki Cele's visit to the Phalane family in Soshanguve Block UU, following the tragic shooting of Ditebogo Junior Phalane by car ...
News
1 day ago

Family of five-year-old killed in hijacking get support from political parties, community

Organisations have offered to assist the Phalane family after their five-year-old son was fatally shot during a hijacking in Soshanguve, with ...
News
3 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The cold-blooded murder of five-year-old Ditebogo is the final straw

I write about Soshanguve not because it is special, but because it is the norm
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Family of five-year-old killed during car hijacking in Soshanguve shattered after dad hoped to get help at hospital

Police are searching for unconfirmed number of armed suspects who brutally shot the boy. Dad is inconsolable after he rushed unresponsive son for ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nasi Ispani gets R8.4bn to train half a million youths in Gauteng South Africa
  2. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  3. Israeli hostage who spent 55 days in Gaza visits SA to talk about her ordeal South Africa
  4. ‘It’s business as usual’: BHF to medical scheme members before NHI signing South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped lawyer Thubelihle Mpisi wants to represent himself in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...