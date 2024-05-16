Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of Ditebogo Phalane Jnr, who was fatally shot over the weekend during his father's hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve block UU.
The breakthrough comes a day before his funeral, which is expected to be held on Friday.
The vehicle used during the hijacking has also been seized, Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni said on Thursday.
“The investigation led the team to specific addresses in Soshanguve where we arrested two suspects in different locations,” he said.
“In one of the locations in the house, the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
“In the other location we found the suspect not too far from the crime scene. We arrested him in possession of an unlicensed firearm linked to a car hijacking committed during 2023 in Akasia.”
Two suspects arrested in connection with murder of Soshanguve child
Image: Supplied
WATCH | 'We will find the killers': Cele tells family of boy killed in hijacking
Mthombeni said police also pounced on a house where a third suspect was believed to be. There they found the vehicle, reported stolen in Mabopane, which had been used to hijack Phalane Snr.
Police also seized three magazines, ammunition and a car-jamming device at the house.
The search is still on for this suspect.
The investigation is continuing. Mthombeni said two cartridges found at the crime scene have been set for ballistic testing.
