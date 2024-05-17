KZN mother pleads for justice after child, 2, allegedly raped while at day care

Crying and gasping for air, a mother of a two-year-old child who was allegedly raped while attending day care pleaded for justice at a meeting attended by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi this week.
The woman, who attended an anti-crime town hall meeting in Newlands near Durban on Tuesday, told community members and police of her plight.
“She [her daughter] went to creche on Monday morning [May 6]. When she got back she was complaining about her private parts being sore. When I checked, her private parts were open and torn, and she was bleeding. I just want justice for my child,” said the woman, who was overcome with emotion and unable to finish giving her account.
A rapid response team leader on gender-based violence in Newlands, Dr Nadia Bernon, said the child was taken to hospital for a rape kit after the mother found her bleeding.
“The district surgeon at Mahatma Gandhi [hospital] confirmed penis penetration on the child. We demand an arrest today. We demand the crèche owner be arrested,” she said.
The family’s frustration and pain were palpable. The toddler's grandmother said the rape happened on May 6 but no arrest had been made yet.
“We want justice. We have been failed by our justice system,” she said.
Mkhwanazi said the case would be investigated by a specialised team of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
“Though I do not have the details of the case I was informed of an incident that happened in Newlands which involves a minor. I also have a child that goes to creche so I wouldn’t want to be in that position where my child comes back being molested.
“Before we leave our head of investigations in the province — he is already busy on the phone — I am sure we will be getting direct answers as to what we do with this matter going forward. We appreciate the community that are activists in terms of fighting crime,” Mkhwanazi said.
When asked about the progress of the investigation by TimesLIVE on Friday, police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said there were no further updates.
TimesLIVE
KZN mother pleads for justice after child, 2, allegedly raped while at day care
Image: Darren Stewart
